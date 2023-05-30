Northern Michigan’s First Violin Shop Offers Sales, Repairs and Lessons

Northern Michigan’s first and only violin shop is just over a week away from their grand opening.

The Traverse City Violin Company is a full-service violin shop in Traverse City that specializes in new and vintage instruments for professionals and students alike. Their team of experts provides top-notch repair, restoration, and adjustment services for violins, violas, cellos, basses and bows. They also offer piano repair services.

Owner Karine Pierson is a Traverse City native and tells us how she’s working with the MIMusic studio to offer music education and instrument lessons.