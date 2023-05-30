Compete In a Golf Scramble and Support the Meceola Currie Comfort Home

There’s no better way to enjoy this beautiful weather than a round of golf, and there’s no better way to golf than to support charity.

The Meceola Currie Comfort Home in Reed City is holding their third annual golf outing this summer. All proceeds will benefit the home.

Laura Currie joins us with more information on the success of past events and what they’re hoping for this year.

The golf outing is happening Friday, June 9. It’s a four-person scramble, $80 per person. Click here to find out more and register.