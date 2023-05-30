Author Shares His Love for Sleeping Bear Dunes and the Need to Protect It

Our area is filled with opportunities for outdoor adventures that will leave a long-lasting impression on you.

For some, no matter where they go or what they do, they will always remember their time up north.

That’s the experience of Tim Mulherin, author of ”Sand, Stars, Wind & Water: Field Notes from Up North.” Tim is a frequent visitor to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Shoreline, and his writing tells of his love of the area and its people, as well as encouragement to visitors to respect this national treasure.