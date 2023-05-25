If You’re Choosing Your College Roommate, Here’s What You Need to Know

There’s a lot to consider before deciding to live with someone. That’s especially true for college students.

For 2023 high school graduates headed to college in the fall, and current college students, you probably won’t be living on your own. You probably have a lot of questions too: how do we split the cleaning, how will we handle communication, if we pay rent how will we split that, and more.

Dwellsy CEO and co-founder Jonas Bordo joins us to go over the eight questions you need to answer to pick your ideal roommate.