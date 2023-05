This Wellness Wednesday, we want to focus on Lupus and how it can impact your family. Lupus is an autoimmune disease, where your immune system attacks its own tissues.

Lupus can be difficult to diagnose because its signs and symptoms can look like other illnesses, and are not always external.

Kimberly Dimond, executive director of the MI Lupus Foundation, joins us to talk more about the support and resources they provide for patients and families dealing with this destructive disease.