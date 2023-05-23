Paddle Antrim & Short’s Brewing Co. Are Getting Beginners Out On the Water

Camping and getting out on the water go together like peanut butter and jelly. If you want to try paddle boarding or kayaking for the first time, we’re here to help.

Paddle Antrim’s season kick off with Short’s Brewing Company is a fun way to start. They’re getting people together to talk about everything they offer, from kayaking classes (adult and youth), to community paddles and the Paddle Antrim Festival.

Deana Jerdee from Paddle Antrim is talking to us about how they get beginners and pros alike out on the water.

All paddlers joining the event on Wednesday, May 31 must bring their own craft/boat (SUP, kayak, canoe, etc.. ), paddle and life jacket. As with all Paddle Antrim events, life jackets must be property warn at all times. All ages are welcome but children under 18 must be accompanies by an adult on the water.

You can find more information about the event here.