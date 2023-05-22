Volunteers Get to Work ‘Slaying’ New Trails for Buckley Community Schools

Buckley first-grader Miles Crumb is seen hard at work trail-building at Wheeler Creek, a 27-acre plot of forested land owned by Buckley Community Schools, on April 29. (Photo courtesy of Northwest Education Services)

One of the many things that makes Northern Michigan so special is when an entire community comes together to do something great.

A group of volunteers is developing a trail on property owned by Buckley Community Schools. The community effort will offer Buckley youth a safe option when seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. Equipped with chainsaws, loppers, rakes, handsaws and special tools called “trail slayers,” they’re working to build a new mountain bike and multi-purpose trail on a 27-acre plot of forested land.

Elena Mosher from Northwest Ed, Jessica Harrand from Buckley Community Schools, and Susan Wronski from Specialized are here to tell us more about the plans for the trail.

You can read the full release and find out how to volunteer here.