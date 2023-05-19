Pick Your Own Outdoor Activity to Raise Money for Michael’s Place

When we lose a family member, it’s hard to get through it. That’s why Michael’s Place in Traverse City helps anyone grieving get back on their feet.

In order to do that, they need a little help themselves. That’s why they’re holding a spring challenge fundraiser.

It’s a “choose your own adventure” challenge where you can walk, bike, paddle, run, or mix and match. The goal is to achieve 20 miles individually, as a family, or as a team between Saturday, May 20 and Monday, May 29.

Connie Wintzinger from Michael’s Place joins us now to talk more about the organization and their fun fundraiser.

Click here for more information and to register.