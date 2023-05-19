Pick Your Own Outdoor Activity to Raise Money for Michael’s Place

When we lose a family member, it’s hard to get through it. That’s why Michael’s Place in Traverse City helps anyone grieving get back on their feet.
In order to do that, they need a little help themselves. That’s why they’re holding a spring challenge fundraiser.
It’s a “choose your own adventure” challenge where you can walk, bike, paddle, run, or mix and match. The goal is to achieve 20 miles individually, as a family, or as a team between Saturday, May 20 and Monday, May 29.
Connie Wintzinger from Michael’s Place joins us now to talk more about the organization and their fun fundraiser.