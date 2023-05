Last week, Lauren Dake and Jill Sill, executive director of Norte, traveled to Lansing to advocate with the League of Michigan Bicyclists during their annual LMB Advocacy Day.

They joined TART Trails and nearly 90 other individuals to advocate for safer roads, expanded trail systems, and measures that create a more inclusive and welcoming cycling community.

Jill sits down with us to talk more about her mission, and what Michiganders can do to help.