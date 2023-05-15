Gaylord Holds Emergency Expo One Year After Tornado

This Saturday marks a dark day in Northern Michigan. It is one year since a tornado ripped through Gaylord, destroying much of the area.

Over the last 12 months, Gaylord has been working together to rebuild and preparing for future disasters and emergencies. That’s why they are holding an emergency expo this Thursday to talk with the community on what they have learned.

Thursday, May 18, at 3:30 pm. At 5:30 pm there will be a moment of silence and a commemoration program to honor the one-year anniversary of the May 5, 2022 tornado. This event is taking place at Otsego Resort (696 M-32, Gaylord). Community businesses, nonprofits, emergency responders, and government agencies will be on hand to offer vital information to help individuals and families prepare for future disasters and emergencies. This event is free and open to the whole community.

We welcome Erin Mann, the coordinator for the city’s disaster recovery. You can find more information at their website.



