Great times, great food, and a great cause. We are less than a month away from one of Hospice of Michigan’s largest fundraising events.

The popular Barley, BBQ & Beats festival is right here in Cadillac on May 19.

The event features hand-crafted cocktails from top local distilleries, mouthwatering barbeque from community pit masters and live musical performances.

Barbara Anderson from Hospice of Michigan and Kyle Klein joins us now to talk about the always-fun event.