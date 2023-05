All month long we are doing all we can to make sure everyone is comfortable talking and hearing about mental health in our communities.

It’s an important discussion to always have but especially in this post-pandemic time.

Author Juliet lam Kuhnle released a new book “Who You Callin’ Crazy?!: The Journey From Stigma to Therapy” about the collective experience we all had during COVID-19.

They are here to talk more about mental health especially the common misconceptions.