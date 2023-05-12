Michigan Knee Institute’s ‘Elite Knee’ Makes Replacement Surgery Smart

Smart watches are smarter than you think! Knee replacement patients are finding they help with recovery.

Using an app called MyMobility, Elite Knee patients do daily recovery exercises, record progress notes and report back via text to the Michigan Knee Institute.

Denise Erhart from Petoskey is a retired nurse who worked in the hospital setting for 40 years. When she decided her knee pain was too overbearing to enjoy the things she loved, she went to the Michigan Knee Institute. After a total knee replacement Denise is pain-free, has returned to skiing and hiking, and can even keep up with her young grandson! She’s here to tell us more about her experience.



