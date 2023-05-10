New Sleeping Bear Dunes Trail Maps Are More Detailed Than Ever Before

One of the maps featured in the new trail guide

If you’re just looking to hit the trails over the weekend, Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes is here for you.

They’re proud to unveil the Mainland Trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, a 40 page guide featuring the first updated maps of the park’s mainland trail system since the non-profit volunteer group was formed 29 years ago.

The guide’s full-color, highly-detailed maps cover everything from scenic views and ghost forests to swimming beaches, picnic areas and shipwrecks.

Kerry Kelly, Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes president, is here to tell us more about creating this unique guide to Michigan’s natural wonders.

You can purchase the trial guide here.