Indian River Golf Club Celebrates 100 Years With Events This Summer

Wednesday, May 10 is National Golf Day.

We all know Northern Michigan is filled with wonderful courses, and Indian River Golf Club is one of the oldest.

This year, they’re celebrating 100 years with special deals on rounds, in the pro shop and in the restaurant. They’re also hosting a hole-in-one challenge using vintage clubs and the layout of the original course. It all comes to a conclusion with a centennial celebration at the end of July.

Indian River Golf Club is here to tell us more about National Golf Day, celebrating 100 years and more.