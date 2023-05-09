Zonta Club of Petoskey Announces Public Affairs Scholarship Winner

Alexis Glaser

The Zonta Club of Petoskey Area has announced their Young Women In Public Affairs scholarship award winner.

Alexis Glaser from Petoskey is a Northern Michigan native who exemplifies young women serving their community. She is majoring in accounting and communication at Albion College.

Alexis will receive a $1,000 grant from the Zonta Club of Petoskey and then be recommended for a district/region award. One recipient per district receives a district/region award of $1,000 and their application is submitted to be considered for an International Award. Ten district/region award recipients receive an additional $4,000 International Award.

Alexis joins us on Good Day Northern Michigan to talk more about all the hard work that got her to this point. You can read Zonta Club’s full statement on Alexis and her achievements on their website.



