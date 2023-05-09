Get Your Groove On at the Wexford Co. Council On Aging Senior Gala

If you’re 60 years or older, get ready to dance the night away.
Friday, May 12 is the Wexford County Council On Aging Senior Gala. The Senior Gala is like a dance or a prom only more fancy (and with better music). It’s 6 to 9 p.m. at Mackinac Trail Middle School, and refreshments will be served.
Carrie Galligan from the Council On Aging joins us with more information about this fun event.
Tickets are $20 each, cash or check only, and can be purchased at the Wexford County COA at 714 W. 13th St. in Cadillac.