Camp Daggett in Petoskey is offering a mother-daughter weekend getaway for Mother’s Day.

Mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers or big sisters are invited to bring their daughters/younger sisters (ages 7-17). The camp’s goal is to not only build strong relationships but also teach you a wide range of things from wilderness survival to yoga.

Tyler Benson and Meagan Krzywosinski from Camp Daggett are here along with Meagan Wheeler, Boatswains Mate Second Class, to tell us more.