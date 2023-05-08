West Michigan Symphony Welcomes Student Performers for ‘Link Up’ Program

Third and fourth grade students have been learning to read music and play recorders to perform with the West Michigan Symphony.

The Link Up music beginner program, currently in its 18th year, represents a longstanding partnership with New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

WMS music mentors are visiting area classrooms to prepare students for three back-to-back concerts, where 3,000 youth from 35 West Michigan area schools will participate. Concerts are happening at the Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon on May 9.

Karen VanderZanden, director of education for the West Michigan Symphony, is here to tell us more about this exciting opportunity.