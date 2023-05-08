Ludington Area Center for the Arts Presents 10-Minute ‘Tales for the Stage’

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is presenting a unique collection of short plays. “Tales for the Stage” will feature the eight winning plays from their recent 10-minute play contest.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $20, so it’s best to buy ahead. Showtime for May 18, 19 and 20 is 7:30 p.m., and the May 21 performance will begin at 2 p.m.

Director Maripet Allen and actors Michael Kimm and Cadence Brown are telling us more about what this contest means to them.

The winning plays were: