Ludington Area Center for the Arts Presents 10-Minute ‘Tales for the Stage’

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is presenting a unique collection of short plays. “Tales for the Stage” will feature the eight winning plays from their recent 10-minute play contest.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $20, so it’s best to buy ahead. Showtime for May 18, 19 and 20 is 7:30 p.m., and the May 21 performance will begin at 2 p.m.
Director Maripet Allen and actors Michael Kimm and Cadence Brown are telling us more about what this contest means to them.
The winning plays were:
- “Five MIles Long, Two Hundred Feet High” by Maripat Allen of Manistee
- “Free Cat Thursday” by Janet Ehrlich Colson of Detroit
- “Just Desserts” and “The Trouble With Cashews” by David MacGregor of Howell
- “Algorithm & Blues” by Nicole L.V. Mullis of Battle Creek
- “Johnah Doesn’t Get to Pet the Stingrays” by J.W. Price of Mt. Pleasant
- “I Can Fly” by Gary Sironen of Grand Rapids
- “Never Have I Ever (Loved Someone Like You)” by Chavala Ymker of Grand Rapids