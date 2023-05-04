Northern Michigan Start Up Week Will Focus on Water Technologies

Running May 5 through the 11, the Northern Michigan Start Up Week is a week full of seminars, demonstrations, and innovators coming together to establish the big ideas that will carry us through the decades to come.

The second annual start up week here in Michigan will be themed around Water Innovations, a topic that Traverse City is perfect to accommodate.

With a variety of activities and events for the community to take part in, there is something for everyone during start up week.

For more information and to view a schedule of events head to the Northern Michigan Start Up Week website.