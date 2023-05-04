Hook & Hunting: Elk and Bear License Applications Now Available

Now’s the time to try your luck at getting an elk or bear license since the DNR has started accepting applications for both of the licenses.

Each year, there’s a window of time hunters can apply to have the chance to “win” an opportunity to hunt the game. Applications can be purchased anywhere the sells DNR licenses.

And to double your chances of getting your name drawn, you can enter in the Pure Michigan Hunt. There you can win prizes and hunting licenses for a variety of species.

Jay’s Sporting Goods says to get the applications while you can.

“We’re just reminding people, you know, it’s time to do your application. Come in, get them. This is the time of the year that you have to do it. And it’s a it’s a great thing to do with your family and friends and, you know, having family bear camps,” Tina Colosky, an employee of Jay’s Sporting Goods, says.

Applications are available only until June 1.

You can buy an unlimited amount of entries into the Pure Michigan Hunt Drawing.