Wellness for the Family: Tips and Tricks to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With a Healthy Twist

According to the South Florida Reporter “4.5 billion tacos are consumed each year in the U.S.,” especially around the Cinco De Mayo holiday.

This week we sit down with our good friend Shanti Apollo from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan about the health value of the taco, from sodium to protein to healthy topping options all in an effort to make your Taco Tuesdays much healthier.

The recipes shared with us today were:

- Margarita-marinated Chicken Tacos with Avocado Salsa

- Spicy Blood Orange Mock-arita

