Glen Lake Schools Foundation Holds Spring Gala, a Kentucky Derby Dinner Party

Inaugural Spring Gala - A Kentucky Derby Dinner Party All funds raised from this event support Glen Lake Schools students.

The Kentucky derby is Saturday, May 6, and a Northern Michigan school is putting their own spin on the event.

Glen Lake Schools Foundation is hosting their Inaugural Spring Gala - A Kentucky Derby Dinner Party.

Pam Houtteman and Sarah Morgan from the foundation are here to tell us more.

The gala is Saturday at the Mountain Flowers Lodge at The Homestead. Cocktails will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with dinner following. You can enjoy music from Patrick Niemisto during dinner and dance to DJ Schrocks’ music until 10 p.m. Kentucky Derby themed attire is encouraged. There will be a silent auction and special event pricing on rooms at The Homestead.

All funds raised support Glen Lake student engagement enrichment activities throughout the school, including an equitable travel experience for each grade. Get your tickets here.



