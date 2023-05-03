Find Out What You Can Do to Protect Yourself If a Business Closes

Bed, Bath, and Beyond has been providing home décor and a variety of other products to consumers for decades, even playing a large role in the Adam Sandler film “Click” due to its reputation for having “a bit of everything”. But after decades of business, the box store will be closing its doors.

This leaves many consumers wondering what they should do if they have pending orders or are awaiting a reimbursement for a return amongst the many concerns. We chat with Lisa from the Better Business Bureau about how you can protect yourself when a business closes up shop.

For more information visit the Better Business Bureau’s website.