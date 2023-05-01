North Ed Career Tech Students Win Big at Auto Olympics

The auto repair program at North Ed Career Tech in Traverse City took home some hardware at the Auto Olympics.

It’s a chance for students from different schools to compete and show just how much they’ve learned.

North Ed instructor Kevin Kimble is here with some of his students to tell us more.

There were three winners from North Ed’s A.M. classes and three from their P.M. classes.

First place - Ashton Heath, senior, Traverse City Central (A.M.); Shylow Brickley, junior, Kingsley High School (P.M.)

Second place - Carson Haskins, junior, Traverse City Central (A.M.); John Hill, junior, Traverse City West Senior High School (P.M.)

Third place - Eliana Reid, senior, Suttons Bay Virtual (A.M.); Mason Mazur, junior, Kingsley High School (P.M.)