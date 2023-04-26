Explore Fashion and Style at the Springtime Quartier In Downtown Cadillac

Springtime is a chance to clean out the closet and bring in some fresh new pieces.

On Thursday, Apr. 27, Charming North and Serendipity are teaming up to hold their Springtime Quartier event in Cadillac.

“Quartier means ‘neighborhood’ in French, and we think it’s a very fitting name for this shared springtime event in our little downtown block/neighborhood. It’s going to be an amazingly interactive time filled with fashion, styling tips, giveaways, door prizes, discounts, handcrafted cocktails, and Parisian inspired appetizers and desserts.’

Ashley Clark, owner of Charming North, and Michele Bosscher, owner of Serendipity, are here to tell us more.