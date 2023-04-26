Child Abuse Survivor and Advocate Raises Awareness During Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and all month long we’ve been bringing you a special series, Child Abuse: Breaking the Cycle.

Several topics have been covered throughout the series like the impact of adverse childhood experiences, programs to help parents, and why advocates say there needs to be more attention on primary prevention.

Karen Staub who is a survivor and advocate who’s here to tell us more about what can help and what needs to be done.

You can watch the fourth and final part of our special report Wednesday, Apr. 26 in our 6 and 7 o’clock news hours.