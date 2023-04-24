There’s Still Time to Get Your Tickets for Barley, BBQ & Beats

We’re less than a month away from a big Hospice of Michigan fundraising event.

The popular Barley, BBQ & Beats festival is happening in Cadillac on May 19.

The event features hand-crafted cocktails from top local distilleries, mouth-watering barbeque from community pit masters and live musical performances. It’s even MC-ed by 9&10′s own Lauren Scafidi!

Margo Jacobs from Hospice of Michigan is here to tell us more about this fun event. Tickets are on sale now.

You can watch the video below to get a taste of the music you’ll hear at the event. Bob Rushing joins us from the band North 44!