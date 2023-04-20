Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Lineworker Appreciation Day

Keeping the lights on can sometimes be a thankless job. Lineworkers put themselves in harms way every day to keep the power flowing to homes.

Which is why April 18 is Lineworker Appreciation Day. The day is intended to highlight the hard work and dedication of those who work on electrical lines.

And in recognition of those workers, Consumers Energy published a new blog spotlighting their talented and dedicated workers.

We also sat down with the West Michigan Spokesman Josh Paciorek to discuss the day of appreciation.



