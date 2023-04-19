Sign Up for the 11th Annual Catchin’ Crappies to Cure Cancer Tournament

Next month is the 11th annual Catchin’ Crappies to Cure Cancer fishing tournament.

The tournament is held every year on the third Saturday in May on Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell. This year it’s happening on May 20.

It’s hosted by the group Crappie Attitude About Cancer. The cost to compete is $10 per adult, kids 16 and under are free with paying adult. They’re also selling T-shirts and sweatshirts, with all money raised going to the American Cancer Society for cancer research.

The winner is whoever reels in the biggest crappie.

Here to tell us more about registering, weigh-in, rules and prizes are event coordinators Allen Retlewski and Evie Kamphouse.