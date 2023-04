Avery the Dogless Orphan and the Interdimensional Stray

A new book for middle-grade readers is set on Beaver Island.

“Avery the Dogless Orphan and the Interdimensional Stray” is sure to become a favorite read for young Michiganders.

Author Prim Pawn is here to tell us about the new book that will make you want to hug your loved ones, human and animal alike. You can find her new novel wherever books are sold.