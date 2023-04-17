Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools’ Spring Fling Raises Funds With Fun

The Panther Parents offer grants to teachers, administrators and groups affiliated with Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools.

Those grants support field trips, special projects and innovative programs to enhance the educational experience of students.

This Saturday, they’re holding the Spring Fling, a fundraiser featuring a live auction, silent auction, food, drinks and music. It’s happening at the Garden Theatre from 7-10 p.m.

President of the Panther Parents, Kari MacDonald, is here to tell us more about Spring Fling and other upcoming events.