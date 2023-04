The Cadillac Freedom Festival is held annually to celebrate our nation’s freedom and independence.

The festival brings together locals from all around over several days to enjoy food, fun, family and even a little fitness.

This year’s events run from July 4 to 8 and will feature a downtown parade, 5K race, classic car show, BBQ competition and more.

Here to tell us more is one of the event’s organizers, John Dykstra.