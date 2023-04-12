Women in Construction Leaders Promote ‘Diversify Your Crew’

Construction is a male dominated field with less than 11% of workers being female. Windemuller Inc. and other area construction leaders are hosting the hybrid event “Women in Construction: Diversify Your Crew’ to help highlight the success of women in the trade, and talk about the barriers they often face.

Panelists from throughout Michigan will touch on personal stories and answer questions like “What can men in the industry do to help?” and “Why is diversity so important?”

The event will help the understanding of true diversity and inclusion.

To attend, the event will be April 27 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Delmar Hotel in Traverse City. Located at 615 E. Front Street.

A virtual option is available via zoom from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The link will be provided at registration.

To register, click here.