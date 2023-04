Do you like murder-mysteries? How about ones that take place right here in Northern Michigan?

Award Winning Author Charles Cutter sits with us in a exclusive interview about his award winning books and is introducing the 5th installment to the series Burr Lafayette Mysteries, titled Under the Ashes.

The other four books in the series are The Pink Pony, The Gray Drake, Bear Bones, and The Crooked Angel.

