Michigan Native’s New Memoir Details His Time Volunteering In Malaysia

In 1967, a young man traveled from his home in Michigan to a remote rainforest village on the island of Borneo.

Ed Demerly is a former Peace Corps volunteer, and his new travel memoir, Living in the Ulu, is based on letters the author wrote home during his two years in the small village of Ulu in Malaysia.

Demerly’s book captures his sense of adventure, his determination to teach, the challenges and joys of adjusting to a lifestyle simpler than what he’d known in Michigan, and the love that developed between him, his students and their families.

