Inside The Kitchen at Boyne River Grill

“When you come in in the morning, it smells amazing in here,” said explained Nick Rockey, a customer at Boyne River Grill.

He says the smell of breakfast and baked goods fill the air.

“Breakfast sandwiches are the best,” he explained. “So I like the one with the sausage patties and the eggs, best in town.”

“Everybody that gets our breakfast sandwich loves them,” said co-owner Jessica Kinner.

She says the difference is in the taste and the texture.

That’s because it’s all stacked on homemade bread, made fresh daily by her mom, who also co-owns the restaurant.

“Amazing, simply amazing,” she said. “It’s been a dream come true, it’s been very rewarding, very, very rewarding.”

The mother daughter duo agrees the one of the best parts about working together is that they are always on the same page, understanding what needs to get done.

They started out catering together. Now they’re coming up on their one year anniversary of the restaurant.

“Living a dream is amazing, it really is,” she said. “You wake up and go, hmm, maybe that is good, I don’t know, it’s still going, you know?”

From their family to yours, always served up with a smile.

“But the one thing that everybody always points out about my mom, it’s, you know, we’re always smiling,” said Jessica.

You could call them at 231-459-4198, or find them at 201 Water St. in Boyne City.

