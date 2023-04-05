‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ Coming to Old Town Playhouse

If you would like to spend an evening enjoying the hilarious misfortune of others then ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ is a slapstick comedy where everything that can go wrong, does.

The production will run on the MainStage at Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City from April 7 until April 22. Here is what Old Town Playhouse has to say about the production.

“Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor’, a 1920s murder mystery, where things are about to quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), these accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!”

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Old Town Playhouse website.

