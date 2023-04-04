BrewVine: Home-Grown at Pike Cidery and Winery

Placed perfectly in Petoskey, Resort Pike Cidery and Winery has 25 acres of vineyards and orchards to make their delicious, homemade drinks.

They offer 20 flavors of hard ciders and will be expanding their wine selection with three new additions.

If you’re looking for a taste, you will get the chance at “Petoskey Uncorked.” The event is held at the end of May at the Odawa Casino in Petoskey.

If you can’t make it to the event in May, you can always have a sip or two at Resort Pike’s tasting room and farm.

The atmosphere is the perfect fit for a cozy, family evening.

For more information, find Resort Pike Cidery and Winery on their website and social media.