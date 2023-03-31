Jazz Legend Bob James Donates One of His Pianos to The Alluvion

Legendary jazz pianist Bob James has called northern Michigan home for some time now, playing a large role in the booming music scene in the Traverse City area. To celebrate the opening of the beautiful new performance space The Alluvion, Bob and his family recently donated one of his performance pianos as a fixture in the new space.

To commemorate the occasion Bob James and his family, which are three generations of outstanding performers, performed live for a captivated audience at The Alluvion. Bob is thrilled that one of his performance pianos will now have a perminent home for the Michigan community to enjoy for years to come.

For more information on the new performance space visit The Alluvion’s website. For more information on Bob James, his historic career and brilliantly talented family visit the Bob James website.

Bob James & Family