Inside The Kitchen at Beacon Bistro in Petoskey

Corporate chef Mark Ray says the menu at Beacon Bistro in Petsokey changes monthly.

“More fresh flavors, stuff that you’re not going to see in Northern Michigan,” he said.

Like the tuna poke bowl.

A little sweet, a little sour, and a little spicy.

That dish was brought back for this time of year.

Others are brand new.

“We do a tomahawk bone in short rib, that’s a 22-ouncer that’s going on our new dinner menu,” he said.

First, it’s braised in the oven for about three hours.

“Has your classics, the celery, onions, carrots, a little bit of chipotle in that, too, so it has a little bit of heat, not much,” Mark said.

The experience is taking to the next level with the view out the window.

Owner Tawna Naturkas says the sunsets in the dining room are spectacular.

“I do think it really does bring the outside in,” she said. “Even in the summer when it’s super hot, you know, you can sit there, enjoy people, watch the boats do everything.”

You can find Beacon Bistro at 319 Bay Street in Petoskey, or call them at 231-489-7999.

