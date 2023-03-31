Crafting with the Katies: Make an Egg-stra Cute Easter Egg Bouquet!

Easter and spring are in full swing for the Katies!

They’ll be showing you how to make an adorable Easter egg bouquet for your home décor or Easter get-togethers!

What you’ll need to make this craft:

Easter basket

Floral foam

Easter grass

Plastic Easter eggs

Wooden dowels

Hot glue sticks and hot glue gun

Exacto knife

Egg-stra decorations optional!

To make your own Easter egg bouquet, follow these steps:

Step one: Take your floral foam and measure out the base of your Easter basket. Cut down your foam to fit inside your basket, if needed.

Step two: Hot glue the Easter grass to your floral foam base, making sure you’re covering every part of the foam.

Step three: Cut your wooden dowels if needed. Once your dowels are cut to the size you’d like, start hot gluing your eggs to the dowels. Make sure your holding the dowel to the plastic egg for about a minute so it gets a steady grip.

Step four: When you’ve finished gluing dowels to your eggs, carefully stick them into your floral foam inside your Easter basket. Get creative with the arrangement!

Step five: If you have any extra decorations, glue those to your basket or your eggs!

And you’re done! You have a cute egg bouquet that you can bring out year after year for your Easter celebrations. As a bonus, you can put candy inside the eggs for guests to open!

If there’s a craft you’d like the Katies to try, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.