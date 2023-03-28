BrewVine: Preparing for Summer Season at Petoskey Brewing

Petoskey Brewing is working on preparations that will allow visitors to enjoy a full food menu, while also enjoying their beer garden.

Among getting ready for the outdoor dining season, they will be working on new recipes for their drinks.

One summertime beer you’ll have to try, is their refreshing “Fairway Wheat” with a subtle taste of lemon grass and sweet orange peel.

Among other beers, they offer a historic lager based on the brewing company’s start.

The brewing company offers 18 beers, but has cocktails too. They aim to have something for everyone’s palette, at Petoskey Brewing.

You can find them at 1844 Harbor-Petoskey Rd, Petoskey, MI 49770.