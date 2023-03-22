Wellness for the Family: Keeping an Eye on Caffeine

A common question is how much caffeine is too much caffeine? March is National Caffeine Awareness Month and with Daylight Saving Time behind us, it may be tempting to grab the extra boost as we adjust to the time change.

According to Food Insight, soft drinks, brewed coffee and tea are the most common sources of caffeine among Americans.

Caffeine can create anxiety, insomnia and the affect the digestive system.

Shanti from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan shares recommendations and insight on how much caffeine is in some of your favorite products. She also shares the impacts it has on different age groups.