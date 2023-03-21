‘Five For Fighting’ Coming to Northern Michigan

Five For Fighting

Many fans of the platinum recording artist Five For Fighting may not be aware that the popular band is the musical stylings of just one man, John Ondrasik.

With chart topping hits such as “Superman”, “100 Years”, and “The Riddle” Five For Fighting has been a mainstay on the radio for decades.

Five For Fighting

Five For Fighting will end their tour at the Interlochen Center For The Arts on July 23 revisiting all of John’s hits and celebrating in a town that holds a special place in the artists heart.

After a recent performance in support of Ukraine in Kiev, John is ready to spend some time in northern Michigan, a place that he describes as “The most relaxing beautiful place on Earth”.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this sure to be sold-out show visit the Five For Fighting website.