Made In Cheboygan Celebrates Local Artisans With Craft Shows All Summer Long

Made in Cheboygan

If you want to support local artisans and crafters there is no better way to do so than heading out to one of the many Made In Cheboygan craft shows coming to you throughout the summer.

Every show will be held in Washington Park in Cheboygan from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Made In Cheboygan

The Made in Cheboygan craft shows go forward whether rain or shine and can be enjoyed at the following dates:

May 13 and 14

May 27 and 28

June 17 and 18

July 1 and 2

July 29 and 30

Aug. 19 and 20

Sept. 30

Oct. 1

For more information or to request additional vendor information visit the ‘Made in Cheboygan’ Facebook Page.