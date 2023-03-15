Wellness for the Family: Yummy Recipes Using Cabbage

Some of you might know that a St. Patrick’s Day favorite food is cabbage, but did you know cabbage is one of the first crops to introduce us to spring season produce?

Cabbage has impressive vitamin C and K content, and can be used in a variety of ways.

Like in the three recipes that we’re going to talk about:

Chilled creamy cilantro lime cabbage salad

Seared cabbage wedges with bacon ranch

Thai stir fry noodles with cabbage

And here to show us these recipes and talk about the health value of cabbage is our friend Shanthi Apollo from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.