Table Health Celebrates Root Vegetables With Simple Recipe

Table Health makes it their mission to bring health conscious options to the dinner table while keeping things easy for those that lead active lifestyles.

A busy day should not remove the option of eating well from a person’s life. This month’s edition of our on-going Table Health series focus on the unsung heroes of winter months, Root Vegetables.

Root vegetables are the foods of choice for winter months and late spring because they can be stored for many months after harvesting. Many local farms sell their root vegetable crops through March or April so inquire at farms near you.

For a full recipe and ingredients list so that you can create this delicious dish at home yourself visit the recipe page on the Table health website.