Wellness for the Family: Breakfast Boosts

March is National Nutrition Month and March 6-10 highlights National School Breakfast Week.

According to the CDC, roughly 18% of U.S. children don’t eat breakfast on a regular basis.

Shanti from Blue Cross Blue Shield returns to provide resources, tips and tricks to helping build better breakfasts for bus parents.

To refresh ideas for your kids’ breakfast, we have two recipes to try!

Mini Egg-bites

Blue Spirulina Smoothie Bowl

Eating a regular breakfast can help your child perform more demanding mental tasks and help improve them in their school subjects like math and vocabulary.



